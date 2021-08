A Merrimac man was arrested at his home Monday evening for allegedly awakening a 74-year-old woman at knife point on July 3 and assaulting her repeatedly. Merrimac Police Chief Eric Shears and Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said William S. Raia, 50 entered the woman's home late in the evening and woke her up. After the attack the woman was able to escape from her house and call police from a neighbors home, according to Blodgett, who said the man was gone from the house when police arrived.