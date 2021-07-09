Northampton man indicted on federal gun charge

RALEIGH – A Northampton County man has been indicted by a federal Grand Jury. On Wednesday June 23, 2021 a federal Grand Jury for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina indicted Dameon Rocky Turner, 35, of Garysburg, was indicted on the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The indictment was handed down on June 23 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. It came following an investigation conducted by the Down East Drug Task Force and the State Bureau of Investigation on Feb. 26.