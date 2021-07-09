Vote for Buffalo’s 716 Power Jam: Jay Fazo Vs. KZ the Kidd
Listen to these two songs from Jay Fazo vs. KZ the Kidd, then vote on which song Yasmin Young should play for the 716 Power Jam!. Power 93.7 WBLK is supporting the independent talent here in Buffalo, giving artists a chance to have their song played on the radio, during the hottest afternoon show in the city! We know how difficult it can be to get radio play as an independent artist, so we want to give artists here in Western New York their shots. There is so much talent here. These artists put a lot of effort into music and careers.wblk.com
