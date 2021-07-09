Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Vote for Buffalo’s 716 Power Jam: Jay Fazo Vs. KZ the Kidd

By Yasmin Young
Posted by 
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Listen to these two songs from Jay Fazo vs. KZ the Kidd, then vote on which song Yasmin Young should play for the 716 Power Jam!. Power 93.7 WBLK is supporting the independent talent here in Buffalo, giving artists a chance to have their song played on the radio, during the hottest afternoon show in the city! We know how difficult it can be to get radio play as an independent artist, so we want to give artists here in Western New York their shots. There is so much talent here. These artists put a lot of effort into music and careers.

wblk.com

Comments / 0

Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Play#Western New York#Kz#Jay Fazo Music#Kztk Topic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

8 Parks in Buffalo That Are Near the Water [Gallery]

One thing we love in Buffalo, aside from food, is having access to the water. We are blessed to have so many waterways near us. There are so many parks around Buffalo that give us access to bodies of water. One of my favorite places to go clear my head and get some exercise is Delaware Park. Hoyt Lake is definitely popular with Buffalonians. When I want a less crowded area to walk or chill, I've found myself going to the Outer Harbor. It's a great park only a few minutes drive from downtown Buffalo. I do love Broderick Park and Unity Island, although they can get a bit crowded on the weekends. I mean, who can blame people for wanting to get out and enjoy them while the weather is good. I often see people fishing there.
MusicPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Why Wasn’t Prince’s ‘Welcome 2 America’ Released Earlier?

Welcome 2 America, the first fully formed Prince album to be released from the vault, remains a bit of a mystery. Recorded in 2010, it was then stowed away by Prince without any explanation to the musicians who worked with him on the album. 11 years later, the 12-track LP, which includes songs that grapple with timely issues of racism and technology overload, will finally see the light of day.
MusicPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Projects of 2021 So Far

Following a year that featured a global pandemic, outside is opening back up in 2021, and so is the music industry. With the green light on tours, more more artists are willing to drop music so they can hit the road and promote their work. In turn, some dope projects have been released so far this year.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Biggest Political Debate Set For October 12th

Even if you are not into politics per se, you probably have been following the news regarding the mayor of Buffalo campaigns. As a matter of fact, people from all over the nation have been following this particular political competition since the primaries were held just a couple of weeks ago in Buffalo. Current mayor of Buffalo Byron Brown, has agreed to face-off in a debate against the current winner of the primaries and what sounds like the favorite heading into the upcoming general election this November.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Lands On Latest “Best Place To Live” List

It looks like wings, a winning football team, and lots of local arts have helped Buffalo become a great place to live. US News and World Report recently released their list of the 150 best places to live in America in 2022. There were several factors that combined to get the final ranking and Buffalo made the Top 75 coming in at #70 on the list.
MusicPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Pop Smoke Music Hidden in Posters Around Cities – Watch

The rollout for Pop Smoke's second posthumous album is in full swing. On July 10, posters started going up in New York City and Los Angeles in support of the album, Faith, which is set to drop on July 16. But these aren't your average promo posters. According to reports, the ads have hidden song snippets in them that can be accessed through SnapChat.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffal-O Ferris Wheel Begins To Be Built

As if there is not enough to do in Buffalo, Western New York, and the surrounding area another new attraction has started to be erected (insert joke here). Along with the two military ships, great restaurants, and bars, Shark girl, and of course Lake Erie the construction of the waterfront's tallest and brightest attraction (sorry Labatt Blue silo cans) has started and it looks to be a massive undertaking.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the Winners of the Taste of Buffalo [List]

The 38th Annual Taste of Buffalo, presented by Tops, happened this weekend. Here are the 2021 winners, according to a media release I received:. - Chair’s Choice - this dish was picked by the 2021 Taste of Buffalo Chair Amber Hartman: Carmine’s Asiago-Asparagus Risotto. - People’s Choice Best (Overall Item):...
Grand Island, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Fantasy Island Has New Name And Opening Date

The Grand Island amusement park that was formerly known for years as Fantasy Island has a new owner, a new name, and a new opening date. Fantasy Island which was bought by a Chicago-based Amusement park investor this year has announced that the park will now be known as "Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World".
MoviesPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Is Now Streaming on Paramount Plus

It’s only been 46 days since A Quiet Place Part II premiered in theaters. The film sat on the shelf for over a year due to the Covid pandemic, then finally debuted on the big screen on May 28, 2021 as one of the first major blockbusters to return to multiplexes following months and months of coronavirus-related closures and delays. The film did fairly well, too, grossing over $150 million in the U.S. and more than $279 million worldwide. Granted, that's less than the first movie’s $350 million the first Quiet Place grossed. But given the state of the world — and the state of movie theaters — those are solid numbers.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Do You Agree With These Statements About The Buffalo Nightlife?

Now that things are pretty much back in full swing, all of the local bars and clubs in Buffalo are back open to some degree. Some of the clubs are only open a few days a week and others are only open on weekends. Some bar and club owners are still finding it hard to keep a full staff, because of the number of people that are still out on unemployment. If you are headed to your favorite local nighttime hang-out nowadays, what are some of the things you are looking for? I have noticed a big difference between partying now, versus partying back in the 90s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy