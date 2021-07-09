Cancel
Monroe, LA

Northeast Delta Human Services Authority to host JiggAerobics event on July 22 at Monroe Civic Center

Times Union
 6 days ago

MONROE, La. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) will host its second JiggAerobics event on July 22, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center. This event is part of its #getfitHSA initiative that supports the NEDHSA's integrated care model to increase access to healthy activities and inform communities about the importance of staying fit and active.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

