Vaccinated students, teachers can shed masks, according to new federal guidance

By Greg Childress
ncpolicywatch.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccinated students and teachers don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The CDC recommends, however, that students and drivers continue to wear masks on school buses. Social distancing of at least three feet and mask wearing in classrooms are recommended for unvaccinated students and staff to reduce transmission risks.

