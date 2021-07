For many people, pregnancy can be a time where there’s a lot of extra attention on your body. This can be positive for some folks (feeling more connected to their bodies, learning new things about themselves and how they need and want to practice self-care) and also pretty dang anxiety-inducing for others (having a lot of people who are not your doctor offering unsolicited opinions, a lot of frantic googling, the pressure you feel to care for your body in one particular way, etc.) — and it’s the latter that Halsey, who graced the cover of Allure during her pregnancy, opened up about in charming but all-too-real detail.