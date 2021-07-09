Iwakura House / ALTS Design Office

Text description provided by the architects. We constructed a new house at the corner of a quiet residential neighborhood in Sakyo-ward, Kyoto, after demolishing the existing building on the lot. The former building had a three-story structure, and as it was surrounded by low-rise housing, the third floor was the perfect location to enjoy the open view. The client wanted a house where they can take advantage of this view, and thus we proposed to place the house’s living room on the third floor.