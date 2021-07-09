Cancel
California is once again diverging from the CDC

By Amy Graff
SFGate
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Department of Public Health said Friday children will be required to wear masks in school despite the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releasing new guidelines saying face coverings aren't necessary if certain precautions are taken. This isn't the first time the state hasn't aligned directly with...

