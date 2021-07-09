Business groups knock Biden antitrust order
BUSINESS GROUPS NOT THRILLED WITH BIDEN ANTITRUST CRACKDOWN: President Joe Biden this afternoon signed a sweeping executive order taking aim at a wide swath of industries in an effort to promote competition and break up consolidation in a range of sectors across American life. “Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism, it’s exploitation,” Biden said in a signing ceremony for the order, which POLITICO’s Leah Nylen reports is set to impact industries from agriculture, airlines and tech to health, shipping, broadband and banking.www.politico.com
