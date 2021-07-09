Business groups knock Biden antitrust order

Joe Biden’s recent Executive Order (EO) on competition calls for 72 federal interventions in the economy across a range of industries. It is based upon a 2018 analysis (Grullon et al) which concludes that concentration has systematically increased in 75% of U.S. industries, as demonstrated by the Herfindahl-Hirschman index (HHI), a valuable but imperfect measure. The authors assert that firms have higher profit margins because of consolidation and the subsequent ability to increase prices, not because of industrial efficiency. They suggest that lax antitrust enforcement in the Bush and Obama Administrations coupled with technological transformation within large firms has created barriers to market entry.