Severe Weather Statement issued for Luzerne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Luzerne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LUZERNE COUNTY At 620 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Muhlenberg, or 11 miles northeast of Berwick, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wilkes-Barre, Muhlenberg, Kingston, Nanticoke, Plymouth, Edwardsville, Larksville, Ashley, Slocum and Preston. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH