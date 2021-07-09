Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Hill by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If you are on or near any area lakes, be prepared to get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Hill SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN FERGUS...CENTRAL BLAINE...CENTRAL HILL AND NORTHEASTERN CHOUTEAU COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 418 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over portions of Blaine, Chouteau, and Hill Counties. Movement was south southeast at 10 mph HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Havre, Chinook, Big Sandy, Harlem, Parker School, Beaver Creek, Azure, Agency, St. Pierre, Gildford, Sangrey, Boneau, Fort Belknap, Box Elder, Hingham, Rudyard, Rocky Boy, Cleveland, Zurich and Kenilworth. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 338 and 445. Highway 87 between mile markers 57 and 111.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Blaine County, MT
City
Rudyard, MT
City
Hingham, MT
City
Gildford, MT
County
Chouteau County, MT
County
Hill County, MT
City
Harlem, MT
City
Havre, MT
City
Zurich, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Blaine Chouteau Hill#Doppler#Chinook#Harlem Parker School#Box Elder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: The hunt for Haitian president's assassins

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 16 (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead when assassins armed with assault rifles stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince on July 7. Moise's assassination has stoked fears of spiraling chaos in the Western Hemisphere's poorest nation. It has also triggered an international...

Comments / 0

Community Policy