Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calvert, Charles, Prince Georges, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calvert; Charles; Prince Georges; St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern St. Marys County in southern Maryland Southwestern Calvert County in southern Maryland Southeastern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Northeastern Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 619 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Golden Beach, or over Hallowing Point, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Prince Frederick, Sheridan Point, Greenwell State Park, Hallowing Point, Saint Leonard Creek, Flag Harbor, California, Golden Beach, Saint Leonard, Hollywood, Hughesville, Long Beach, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Aquasco, Calvert Beach, Benedict, Eagle Harbor, Port Republic and Sandgates. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH