Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: New Castle The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware Western Salem County in southern New Jersey * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 618 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elkton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, New Castle, Penns Grove, Salem, Alloway, Quinton, Delaware City, Newport, Stanton, Glasgow, Bear, Hancocks Bridge, Port Penn, Wilmington Manor, Saint Georges and Mount Pleasant. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 1. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 8. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH