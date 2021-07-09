Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Castle County, DE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: New Castle The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware Western Salem County in southern New Jersey * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 618 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elkton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, New Castle, Penns Grove, Salem, Alloway, Quinton, Delaware City, Newport, Stanton, Glasgow, Bear, Hancocks Bridge, Port Penn, Wilmington Manor, Saint Georges and Mount Pleasant. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 1. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 8. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
New Castle County, DE
State
Delaware State
City
Port Penn, DE
City
Saint Georges, DE
City
Delaware City, DE
City
Glasgow, DE
City
New Castle, DE
City
Wilmington Manor, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Tornado#Thunderstorm#New Jersey Turnpike#Extreme Weather#Elsmere#Bear Hancocks Bridge#Interstate 295
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: The hunt for Haitian president's assassins

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 16 (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead when assassins armed with assault rifles stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince on July 7. Moise's assassination has stoked fears of spiraling chaos in the Western Hemisphere's poorest nation. It has also triggered an international...

Comments / 0

Community Policy