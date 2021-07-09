Cancel
Johnston County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnston, Wayne, Wilson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning, especially in urban areas where prolonged heavy rain can quickly lead to flooding. Target Area: Johnston; Wayne; Wilson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WAYNE...SOUTHERN WILSON AND EAST CENTRAL JOHNSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT At 619 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Fremont, or 10 miles east of Smithfield, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain and minor flooding and deadly cloud to ground lightning will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Smithfield, Fremont, Micro, Selma, Pine Level, Kenly, Lucama, Stantonsburg, Black Creek and Pikeville.

alerts.weather.gov

