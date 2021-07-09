Cancel
Stoddard County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stoddard by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Stoddard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL STODDARD COUNTY At 519 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dexter, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bloomfield. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Stoddard County, MO
Dexter, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
#Severe Weather#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
