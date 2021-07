Travel restrictions on British tourists will be at the top of the agenda when Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel meet for the German chancellor’s last official visit to the UK as chancellor.Ms Merkel, who is stepping down as Germany’s leader later this year, is paying her 22nd visit to Britain since taking office in 2005 – when her British counterpart was Tony Blair. In what is expected to be her final trip across the channel as chancellor, she will address a virtual meeting of the British cabinet – the first foreign leader to do so since President Clinton addressed Cabinet...