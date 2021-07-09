Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Action News Jax

Chicago police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him

Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDRGq_0asVE9Eg00

CHICAGO — (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Chicago fatally shot a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 9:40 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, Chicago police Superintendent David O. Brown told reporters.

A group of law enforcement officers identified the man, but he wouldn’t get out of the vehicle he was in and pointed a gun at the officers, Brown said.

Three Chicago police officers and a U.S. marshal opened fire. It wasn't immediately clear if the man fired any shots.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern told the Chicago Tribune that the man was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in "grave condition" and later died.

No officers were wounded, but the four who fired shots were taken to a hospital for evaluation, Brown said.

The city's Civilian Office of Police Accountability said officers turned on their body cameras during the shooting. The video will be released within 60 days.

Brown said the man had been placed on electronic home monitoring but cut off the device.

The shooting follows a drive-by shooting Wednesday of two federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and a Chicago task force officer. Eugene McClaurin, 28, of Chicago, was charged Thursday in the shooting of one of the agents.

Authorities said he claimed to have mistaken the officers for rival gang members.

The agents and officer were treated at hospitals and later released.

“It’s a very dangerous time to be in law enforcement," Brown said Friday. "These officers face death day in and day out to protect the people of Chicago. There is no regard for law enforcement’s presence.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
51K+
Followers
54K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Fugitive#Ap#The Chicago Tribune
Related
Posted by
Action News Jax

Police officer saves deer tangled in soccer net

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the Foxborough Police Department wrote, it was “All in a day’s work” as an officer came to the rescue of a deer that had become trapped in a soccer net. According to a Facebook post from the department, a person noticed a deer that had its...
Vermont StatePosted by
Action News Jax

1 killed in Vermont hot air balloon crash

BRADFORD, Vt. — One person was killed when a hot air balloon crashed in Vermont, authorities said. According to WCAX and WPTV, the incident occurred late Thursday afternoon after a pilot and four passengers departed from Post Mills Airport. At one point, the balloon started to descend and touched down in a field in Bradford, Vermont State Police said in a news release early Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy