U-46 to host paraeducator job fair July 14
Elgin Area School District U-46 will host a Paraeducator Job Fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Huff Elementary School, 801 Hastings St. in Elgin. No RSVP required. Join one of the largest dual language districts in the nation as a paraeducator (teacher assistant) for schools in the following communities (Elgin, South Elgin, Streamwood, Bartlett, Wayne, Carol Stream, Hanover Park and Hoffman Estates). For a same-day interview, bring your resume and any other professional documents.www.dailyherald.com
