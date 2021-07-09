Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elgin, IL

U-46 to host paraeducator job fair July 14

Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Elgin Area School District U-46 will host a Paraeducator Job Fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Huff Elementary School, 801 Hastings St. in Elgin. No RSVP required. Join one of the largest dual language districts in the nation as a paraeducator (teacher assistant) for schools in the following communities (Elgin, South Elgin, Streamwood, Bartlett, Wayne, Carol Stream, Hanover Park and Hoffman Estates). For a same-day interview, bring your resume and any other professional documents.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
104K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, IL
City
Hanover, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Streamwood, IL
Elgin, IL
Education
City
Elgin, IL
City
South Elgin, IL
City
Hanover Park, IL
City
Hoffman Estates, IL
City
Carol Stream, IL
City
Bartlett, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huff Elementary School#Www U 46 Org Employment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
Related
Winfield, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Winfield centennial celebration includes Intelligentsia Cup

Residents in Winfield have two reasons to celebrate this weekend. Winfield has combined Summerfest and the Winfield Criterium into one Sunday event commemorating the village's centennial and marks the first time the town plays host to the Intelligentsia Cup bike race. "Since we're going to have this large outdoor event...
Bensenville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Take a trip to 'Spoon River' with GreenMan Theatre July 24-25

On July 24-25, GreenMan Theatre will present "The Spoon River Anthology Project" outdoors at the Churchville Schoolhouse and Cemetery in Bensenville. Performances will be at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $10 for all ages, cash only at the door. There will be no advance ticket sales. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket to watch the performance.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Herald

Rotary Club of River Cities installs new board of directors

Rotary Club of River Cities installed its board of directors for the 2021-22 year on Sunday, June 27, at Trezeros Kitchen + Tap in Mount Prospect. During the Rotary installation dinner, Rotary District Governor Lyle Staab praised the group for continuing its mission to serve the community with ongoing meetings and fundraising efforts despite the challenges that COVID presented in the past year.
Waukegan, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Waukegan Roofing

Waukegan Roofing is a licensed, bonded and insured commercial and industrial roofing contractor installing roofs you can rely on since 1914. Our family-owned and operated business is led by one main guiding principle: delivering the best services and products to customers throughout the Chicago area. We offer complete removal, recovery,...
Lake County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Art exhibit at Lake County building

"Mixed Media Invitational: Healing and Material Processes" is the new Art in Public Places exhibit at the Lake County administration building, 18 N. County St., Waukegan. The exhibit includes encaustic, collage, charcoal, chalk-marker, oil, and pencil techniques, and is curated by instructors from the College of Lake County. It's open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Sept. 10. A public reception to meet the artists is at 1 p.m. July 28.
Geneva, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Geneva conducting parking survey

Recognizing the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted employment and commuting habits, the city of Geneva is conducting a survey to assess future parking demands. The city is reviewing parking policies that may need to be adjusted to address shifting commuting patterns. Commuters are invited to participate in the survey regarding their current and anticipated parking needs.
Bloomingdale, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Improvements planned to Bloomingdale park

The Bloomingdale Park District has scheduled two public information meetings regarding potential improvements to Stratford Park in Bloomingdale. Improvements to the park at 241 Butterfield Drive are contingent upon an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant. The public meetings are planned for 6 to 7 p.m. July 21...
Cook County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Hanover Township Open for Assessment Appeals

Hanover Township is open for property assessment appeals through the Cook County Assessor's office until August 16. All appeals must be filed online at www.cookcountyassessor.com/online-appeals. Appeals filed during this period will be for the 2021 tax year, which will be paid in 2022. Residents seeking documentation for comparable properties may...

Comments / 0

Community Policy