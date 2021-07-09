U-46 to host paraeducator job fair July 14

On July 24-25, GreenMan Theatre will present "The Spoon River Anthology Project" outdoors at the Churchville Schoolhouse and Cemetery in Bensenville. Performances will be at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $10 for all ages, cash only at the door. There will be no advance ticket sales. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket to watch the performance.