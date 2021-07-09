Cancel
Lake County, IL

Manufacturing companies in Lake County say they are experiencing a boost in business as economy recovers

By Steve Sadin
Chicago Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake County manufacturing companies of all sizes say they are seeing a boom in business heading into the second half of the year. Medline, a Northfield-based manufacturer and distributor of medical products, has more than 27,000 employees worldwide and 3,000 in Lake County. By the end of the year, the company will be operating three plants, two offices and a 1.4 million-square-foot regional distribution center in Lake County. Meanwhile, the smaller HM Manufacturing, Inc. of Wauconda currently has 20 people working on its factory floor. Company President and CEO Nicole Wolter said she is looking for machinists to so she can add a second shift to meet growing demand.

