Madison, New Jersey native Mike Hall wants to change how people look at the bass guitar. He wants to shatter the invisible glass ceiling of what the instrument is supposed to do. Usually associated with a band’s rhythm section – its backbone or bottom – the bass has had its share of virtuosos: Billy Sheehan, Les Claypool, Rob Trujillo, and Flea are rock ‘n roll standouts. Few, however, have attempted to redefine or reinvent the instrument like Hall. As a member of Running Late, and more recently as a solo instrumentalist, he has stunned those who have experienced his innovative approach to the four-string instrument. His current EP, The Next Step, includes mind-bending solo bass renditions of songs made famous by Michael Jackson, Guns ‘N’ Roses, and Owl City. (It can be downloaded at mikehallbass.com.)