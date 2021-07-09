Cancel
Boulder, CO

Opinion: Steve Pomerance: Fixing ballot measures, past and present

By Steve Pomerance
Colorado Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Opinion Page Editor Julie Marshall is on vacation. Full editorial pages will resume next week. In 2019, Boulder citizens passed the ballot measure entitled “Tax on Tobacco Vaping Products.” Now the City Council is considering extending this to marijuana vaping devices. The 2019 measure imposed a 40% tax on the retail sales price of electronic smoking devices and components thereof, with “devices” being defined in the Boulder Revised Code, Chapter 4.5. That chapter is titled “Sale of Tobacco Products.” And it defines “Electronic smoking device” as “any product containing or delivering nicotine intended for human consumption …”

