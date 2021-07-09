Watch Nathaniel Rateliff Perform ‘Still Out There Running’ Live At ‘Red Rocks 2020’

Video footage of WARRANT's July 4 performance at the M3 Rock Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland can be seen below. This past May, WARRANT singer Robert Mason was asked in an interview with the "Thunder Underground" podcast if there had been any talk of a follow-up to 2017's "Louder Harder Faster" album. He responded: "Not as far as a defined schedule, but we're always writing. In all candor, the focus for 2019 was the 30th anniversary of 'Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich' and that tour. And then, on the heels of that, in September of 1990, 'Cherry Pie' was released, so 2020 was the 30th anniversary — or is, [and] has been — for the 'Cherry Pie' record. So, in early 2020, we revamped the stage set, staging — everything — and were all set, like '1, 2, 3, go.' We stopped to do a 30th-anniversary-of-'Cherry Pie' tour, playing all, if not damn near all, of those songs as the focus. And, like I said, the light, staging, the whole vibe of it was kind of to pay tribute to the 30th anniversary and all the fans that love the 'Cherry Pie' record so much. So, I think we're just taking a mulligan — if you play golf, we're just taking a mulligan on 2020 and we're going straight in in June and beyond and go right forward to do a 30th-anniversary-of-'Cherry Pie' tour. So, once we feel that we've gotten that out of our system enough, we'll probably end up writing songs."