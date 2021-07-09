Suspect killed man in retaliation for gang shooting, police say

A 20-year-old man charged with murder is accused of committing the killing in retaliation for another gang-related fatal shooting, according to arresting documents. Christopher Najera, who was charged with murder on June 21, was arrested in connection with the death of 25-year-old Tyreon Jackson, who was shot and killed May 5 while walking home on the 3500 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Pecos Road. According to Najera’s arrest report, he was involved a gunfight between two groups on April 30 that left Najera injured and his friend, 17-year-old Noel Carbajal, dead.