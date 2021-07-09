Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Haiti’s Claude Joseph talking about Haiti’s future

Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThen-Foreign Minister Claude Joseph spoke to the Miami Herald Editorial Board in April about Haiti's political problems and need for elections. After Haiti's president, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated, Joseph said he is the interim prime minister.

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Haiti announces arrest of leading suspect in president’s killing as FBI, Homeland Security officials arrive to discuss U.S. assistance

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Authorities said Sunday they have arrested a Haitian man suspected of playing a leading role in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, allegedly recruiting some of the assailants by telling them they would be the man’s bodyguards. The announcement came as senior FBI and Department of Homeland...
Miami, FLfloridapolitics.com

Haiti official: First Lady to be treated in Miami

Initial reports on the island suggested she died when her husband was assassinated. Haitian First Lady Martine Moïse may be treated for injuries in Miami following an attack at her home. Her husband, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, was killed in the incident. Haitian Ambassador the U.S. Bocchit Edmond told CNN...
Americasmarketresearchtelecast.com

The last hour of the president of Haiti

A few meters from the house of the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, a young man of 22 years, Eli Pledami, turns in his bunk. It is Wednesday, July 7, the Copa América match between Colombia and Argentina has just finished and after seeing the penalties, he cannot sleep. There are many mosquitoes after a few days of rain and he is hungry.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Haiti on edge as theories about President's assassination fill the vacuum

The charred shells of three burned-out cars marked the road to the president’s house on Friday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti . Just up the hill, former leader Jovenel Moise had been murdered in his bedroom two days earlier, in an otherwise quiet neighborhood of big houses and high walls topped with barbed wire and overhanging flowers.
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Wounded wife of assassinated Haitian leader speaks out

The widow of slain Haitian leader Jovenel Moise, who was critically wounded in the attack that claimed his life, on Saturday issued her first public remarks since the assault, calling on the nation not to "lose its way." Martine Moise was rushed to a Haitian hospital after the attack in the early hours of Wednesday, before being evacuated to Miami for treatment. 
Politicscaribbeannationalweekly.com

Bahamas Prepares for Possible Mass Exodus of Haitians

The head of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) has announced plans to send additional vessels to the southeast of the country in anticipation of a possible mass exodus of migrants fleeing Haiti in the aftermath of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise last week. “What we are basically...
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Two of slain Haiti leader's top guards ignore prosecutor's summons

Two senior security officials who had been responsible for protecting Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise failed to answer a summons issued by the Port-au-Prince prosecutor's office, which is leading the investigation, a judicial source told AFP Wednesday. Dimitri Herard, head of Moise's security detail, was a no-show Wednesday, as was Jean Laguel Civil, the president's security coordinator, who had been summoned to appear in court Tuesday, according to an official in the prosecutor's office. Herard was summoned amid suspicions surrounding the apparent ease with which the killers assassinated the head of state. He is also being investigated in Bogota for multiple trips he made to Colombia, the country of origin of most of the members of the suspected hit squad, and to other destinations in South America. Patrick Laurent, a member of the bar of Port-au-Prince, told AFP that "the prosecution can decide to close the file without follow-up or to pass it on to an investigating judge, since it is about a crime."
Miami, FLPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Assassins of Haitian President Say a Miami Firm Hired Them

The Colombian men detained on suspicion of assassinating the president of Haiti told one of their interrogators that a firm run from a suburb of Miami recruited them to work in Haiti, The Miami Herald reports. The Doral, Florida-based company, CTU Security, is reportedly operated by Venezuelan immigrant, Antonio Enmanuel Intriago Valera, who sold firearms and claimed to have worked as a police officer in Venezuela. The Colombians were hired to provide VIP security and paid $3,000 per month, according to the report. The firm did not answer the Herald’s requests for comment. Two American citizens have also been arrested in connection with the assassination. Jovenel Moïse was killed earlier this week in his home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy