Apple's New 'In the Dark' iPhone 12 Pro Ad Highlights Night Mode

By Juli Clover
MacRumors Forums
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple today shared a new "In the Dark" ad focusing on the Night mode feature that's available in the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max. The spot focuses on night mode selfies, showing a man taking photos of himself in various low lighting situations. "Now you can take amazing selfies in the dark," reads the tagline of video, which also uses the song "In The Dark" by YG.

