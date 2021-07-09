Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chandler opens up about his looming decision

By Alex Dodd
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=402VUU_0asVCNRB00

Bubba Chandler has a big decision to make this coming week.

The 2021 MLB Draft gets underway on Sunday and most projections have Chandler going in the first round thanks to his stellar career at North Oconee High School, Ga.

Chandler enrolled in summer classes at Clemson in June to join the football team in summer workouts. He is committed to play quarterback for the Tigers and also to provide a big boost to Monte Lee’s program on the diamond.

The MLB Network brought Chandler on MLB Central Thursday to talk about his looming decision and his thoughts entering the draft.

“What we are talking about it just looking for the best opportunity and fit for me. Where I’m at now in Clemson is the greatest school in the country and I’ve loved every minute of it,” Chandler said. “But I do have a big decision coming up and I’m just going to let God lead the way and He’s never wrong so I’ll follow his plan.”

One of the show’s hosts Mark DeRosa asked Chandler what attracted him to Clemson and brought up his former Braves’ teammate Jeff Francoeur.

Francoeur found himself in the essentially the same position as Chandler ahead of the 2002 MLB Amateur Draft. He signed an NLI to play defensive back for the Tigers but ultimately elected to give up football after being selected in the first round by his hometown Atlanta Braves.

“Clemson has always been a school I really wanted to play at. You see what they do on the field and off the field nobody comes close to it. Coach Swinney is the best, what you see on TV is what you get in person,” Chandler said. “He’s been great to my family and I love him to death.”

Ultimately Chandler is still deciding on what he will do after the draft but knows if the draft pans out it will not be easy to pick the MLB over being a Tiger.

“But if I do choose to play baseball I’ll probably shed a tear too because all the guys up here are great and on my side with whatever I do, the quarterback room up here is top notch along with all the coaches,” Chandler said.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0asVCNRB00

Comments / 0

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

765
Followers
1K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monte Lee
Person
Mark Derosa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Mlb Draft#Braves#Mlb Draft#North Oconee High School#Tigers#Mlb Network#Mlb Central#Mlb Amateur Draft#Nli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
MLBwesb.com

AL Tops NL 5-2 In MLB All-Star Game, Ohtani Gets The Win, Vladdy Jr. Homers And Earns MVP

The American League topped the National League 5-2 last night at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver. Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect first inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star. Ohtani was a double triple-digit threat in Denver, hitting a 513-foot drive during Monday night’s Home Run Derby and throwing a 100.2 mph pitch to Nolan Arenado last night.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 NL MVP leaders entering MLB All-Star break, ranked

Both MLB MVP races are getting plenty of attention entering the all-star break. While in past seasons it’s almost been a runaway at this stage for one league or another, that’s not the case this year. For now, it appears to be a two man race in the National League but things can always fluctuate as the season continues to unravel.
MLBtheScore

MLB All-Star Game betting guide: Can AL extend streak vs. favored NL?

This year's MLB All-Star Game could be one of the best in recent memory, with the top players from the American and National Leagues facing off at hitter-friendly Coors Field in Denver. The NL (-115) is the slight favorite over the AL (-105), and the over is juiced to -120 on a sky-high total of 10.5 runs.
MLBrock947.com

AL Tops NL In All-Star Game, Burnes Takes Loss

DENVER, COL (MetroSource-WSAU) The American League emerged victorious in baseball’s midsummer classic, beating the National League 5-2 in Denver. Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took the MVP trophy, homering and batting two runs in. Rays catcher Mike Zunino also went deep for the A-L. Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani earned the win, pitching a spotless opening frame. White Sox closer Liam Hendriks secured the save, despite allowing two hits.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Guerrero Jr.'s all-star dominance a sign of his growing importance to MLB

DENVER – Major League Baseball decked out the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver for the all-star week’s fan festivities, plastering massive decals of its brightest talents on the building’s glass exterior. Staring down from one of the main entrances were four players – Fernando Tatis Jr., Tim Anderson, Jacob deGrom and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
MLBNESN.com

J.D. Martinez Gave Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Nickname At MLB All-Star Game

Did Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Get Booed During MLB All-Star Game Introductions?. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a big fan in J.D. Martinez. Martinez, seemingly like everyone else who follows baseball, has been in awe of what Guerrero has accomplished thus far this season. So much so that the Boston Red Sox slugger actually feels bad for the 22-year-old, as his stellar campaign largely is being overshadowed by AL MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani.
MLBYardbarker

Mullins hitless in 2 at-bats, scores run as AL beats NL 5-2 in All-Star Game

Orioles centerfielder Cedric Mullins played five innings, and scored the American League’s fourth run as the AL beat the National League 5-2 in the All-Star Game at Denver’s Coors Field on Tuesday night. Mullins, who started at center in place of Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, who’s on...
MLBNarcity

Vladdy Jr Balled Out At The All-Star Game Last Night & Broke All Kinds Of Records (VIDEO)

If you were watching the MLB All-Star Game last night and you didn't know who Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was, you certainly do now. The Blue Jays slugger was named an All-Star for the first time in 2021, but he didn't rest on his laurels at the game. Instead, he went 1 for 3 with 2 RBI and a massive home run, winning the title of All-Star MVP and breaking a bunch of records while he did it.
NFLchatsports.com

Etienne opens up about life as a rookie with the Jags

There is a lot of excitement in Jacksonville surrounding former Tigers first round picks Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. Etienne shared a behind the scenes look from a Panini trading card photo shoot with the two Clemson standouts at the Jaguars’ indoor practice facility. In the video Etienne updates fans...
Basketball247Sports

Decision day looms for Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr.

Decision day is looming for a pair of Rutgers basketball standouts. Guard Geo Baker and small forward Ron Harper Jr. are both on the verge of a monumental decision. Each entered their name into consideration for the 2021 NBA Draft and have until this Wednesday to withdraw their names and return to college.
Utah StateHerald-Journal

USU football: Reece talks about his decision to become an Aggie

Less than a week ago, Utah State's football program had only secured one verbal commitment from an offensive lineman for its 2022 recruiting class. What a difference a few days can make. Four soon-to-be high school seniors from the Beehive State have pledged their commitment to the Aggies during a five-day stretch and all of them are offensive linemen.
MLBtigernet.com

Re: TNET: WATCH: Bubba Chandler talks latest with MLB draft decision

I know it's tough. But, baseball will be there. I believe he'd regret it if he didn't go enjoy college. Got the rest of his life to work... And make no mistake, it's work. Re: TNET: WATCH: Bubba Chandler talks latest with MLB draft decision. baseball will not be there....
MLBAthletics Nation

MLB All-Star Game Thread: Matt Olson and Chris Bassitt represent Oakland A’s

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is here! There was no Midsummer Classic last year due to the pandemic, but the annual event is back this season. The Oakland have two representatives in the game this year, with first baseman Matt Olson and pitcher Chris Bassitt. Originally they were only going to get a lone rep, but Bassitt was added late as an injury replacement.
MLBfoxwilmington.com

Two sport athlete Bubba Chandler faces decision as MLB Draft looms

Bubba Chandler has all of the skills needed to become a professional athlete. Problem is, he’s a highly touted two sport star who currently faces more options than answers. On the gridiron, the Georgia native is a talented quarterback with great size and arm strength. He reported to Clemson in June on a football scholarship, and with the loss of Taisun Phommachahn in the Clemson spring game, Chandler could conceivably win the backup job straight out of the gate (DJ Uiagalelei is the listed started for the Tigers).

Comments / 0

Community Policy