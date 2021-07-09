Cancel
Soccer group unveils giant World Cup poster in Crossroads

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
The organizers behind the group trying to bring part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to Kansas City want everyone to know they’re serious.

To wit: There’s now a 90-by-90-foot “wallscape” adorning the north side of the building at 1627 Main St. in the Crossroads Arts District.

The KC2026 Bid Committee partnered with Outfront Media for the custom print job.

Kansas City is one of 17 American cities vying to host matches as part of the 2026 games, which will be played in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Earlier this month, the number of Canadian cities in the running dropped to just two — Edmonton and Toronto — after Montreal pulled out of the running.

FIFA site selection committee members plan to make a round of site visits between September and November of this year, with the finalists announced in the first half of 2022.

