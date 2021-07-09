Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

771 new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, 13 new deaths

Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2xrd_0asVBqd700

The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 771 new COVID-19 cases today, 51 hospitalizations and 13 deaths.

The Health District says that the increase in cases serves as a reminder that the pandemic is not over.

RELATED: More than 800 new cases reported in Nevada

The Health District encourages everyone age 12 and older to get vaccinated. Unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing and seek testing if they have symptoms. Unvaccinated people who have attended large events or gatherings are at a higher risk of infection.

The continued increase in cases and hospitalizations is driven by people who are not vaccinated. This is occurring in Clark County and across the United States.

The Health District urges everyone who received a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to get a second dose of the same vaccine, as a second dose is needed to ensure the most protection. For those who received a dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, a second dose is not needed. All three vaccines currently available protect against the variants circulating in Clark County and nationwide.

In addition:

Tuesdays through Saturdays through Aug. 14

  • CSN North Las Vegas and West Charleston campuses, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday
  • Southern Nevada Health District, Monday-Friday, 6:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

The Health District says it continues to sequence samples of positive COVID-19 test results to identify variants of concern. To date, the Alpha B.1.1.7 (UK) variant is the dominant variant with 805 cases; the Delta B.1.617 variant has been identified in 761 cases and there are six Delta-Plus variant cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases identified with variants of concern is 1,736.

  • COVID-19 testing is available at the Southern Nevada Health District Monday-Friday, 6:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.; CSN North Las Vegas, West Charleston, and Henderson campuses, Tuesday-Friday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Comments / 19

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Clark County, NV
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Coronavirus
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
COVID-19 Vaccines
Clark County, NV
Health
Clark County, NV
Government
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Local
Nevada COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pfizer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
KTNV 13 Action News

Volcano Grille, Subway on Dirty Dining

Fully-staffed and bustling with a steady stream of customers, all under the shadow of a "C" grade that diners likely couldn't see. In this week's Dirty Dining, 13 Chief Investigator Darcy Spears explains why customers at a popular teppanyaki house might be in the dark.

Comments / 19

Community Policy