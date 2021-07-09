771 new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, 13 new deaths

The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 771 new COVID-19 cases today, 51 hospitalizations and 13 deaths.

The Health District says that the increase in cases serves as a reminder that the pandemic is not over.

The Health District encourages everyone age 12 and older to get vaccinated. Unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing and seek testing if they have symptoms. Unvaccinated people who have attended large events or gatherings are at a higher risk of infection.

The continued increase in cases and hospitalizations is driven by people who are not vaccinated. This is occurring in Clark County and across the United States.

The Health District urges everyone who received a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to get a second dose of the same vaccine, as a second dose is needed to ensure the most protection. For those who received a dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, a second dose is not needed. All three vaccines currently available protect against the variants circulating in Clark County and nationwide.

In addition:

The Health District is reporting that a total of 2,034,629 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Clark County as of July 8. The total number of vaccinations initiated is 1,169,412; the number of vaccinations completed is 958,843.

Upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at the following locations and additional information is available at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine : Clark County School District schools. For a complete clinic list: https://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/news-release/school-based-covid-19-vaccine-clinics-continue/ Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Rd., Henderson, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., lower level



Tuesdays through Saturdays through Aug. 14

CSN North Las Vegas and West Charleston campuses, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

Southern Nevada Health District, Monday-Friday, 6:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

The Health District says it continues to sequence samples of positive COVID-19 test results to identify variants of concern. To date, the Alpha B.1.1.7 (UK) variant is the dominant variant with 805 cases; the Delta B.1.617 variant has been identified in 761 cases and there are six Delta-Plus variant cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases identified with variants of concern is 1,736.

COVID-19 testing is available at the Southern Nevada Health District Monday-Friday, 6:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.; CSN North Las Vegas, West Charleston, and Henderson campuses, Tuesday-Friday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.