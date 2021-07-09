Help clean up Chicago and get free Smash Fest tickets
Co-founders of the Summer Smash festival, Cole Bennett and Berto Solorio, are giving free tickets to people who help clean up Chicago during the community clean-up.www.fox32chicago.com
