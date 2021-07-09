Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Men, the doctor will see you now and would really like to

By @grosenblum
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us are pondering the questions du jour: Should I return to the office? If so, when? Full-time or hybrid? But a return to work isn't the only question I hope you're asking. It's also time to return to your health care providers for essential annual exams that fell by the wayside during COVID-19. And nobody needs a bigger nudge than the men in our lives who countless studies show are less likely than women to see the doctor unless they're really sick. Even then, they might not be candid about what ails them. We check in this week with Dr. Olusola Adegoke, a family medicine practitioner in the east metro, who offers counsel on how to encourage the guys we care about to get those checkups.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Gay Men#The Cleveland Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Society
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Relationships
Related
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 70, Stop Taking This One Thing Every Day, Doctors Say

People can begin daily pill regimens for all kinds of reasons, whether it's to improve their daily intake of certain vitamins and minerals or address a specific health issue. Sometimes, this includes over-the-counter (OTC) medicines that can be seemingly harmless and don't require a prescription. But according to a new study, doctors say many Americans should immediately stop taking one daily pill in particular. Read on to see what you might want to remove from your regimen in the future.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Stop Dementia

Developing Alzheimer's is one of the worst fears for many people, but there is still a lot we don't know about what causes dementia. We know there are risk factors, both genetic and environmental, but the question is: Can we prevent it? While we don't have set-in-stone answers to these questions just yet, the thinking around dementia prevention has changed significantly in the last 15 years. Scientists used to think it couldn't be prevented, but the evidence is mounting that many lifestyle factors really do contribute to whether someone gets Alzheimer's, and that these can be much more influential than any genetic risk.
HealthSouthwest Daily News

Fess up! Never lie to your doctor about this

Do you tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth when talking to your physician? One recent survey found almost a quarter of people admit they lie to their doctors. Seventy-five percent of them cite embarrassment as the reason. But there are certain things you should never fib about at the doctor's office.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Should I worry about passing COVID-19 to my elderly dad even if we’re vaccinated?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a vaccine-related question for you that also might be of general interest. My sister and I are planning to go see my father on his birthday in Michigan. We have been vaccinated, and my father and his wife have been vaccinated. However, he’s about to be 94. My assumption is that if he were to get COVID-19, he would not survive. In addition, Michigan is in bad shape. Right now, it’s among the worst in the country in cases per day. Is there evidence that people who are vaccinated can transmit the virus, that their immune systems fight it off but they could pass it along to someone else? -- W.A.
KidsParents Magazine

Mom Guilt Reminder: If Your Doctor Says Medicine is Safe for Baby, Believe Them

Seeing your child in pain is tough, especially when they're too little to understand what's happening. And teething is typically a rough patch for kids. Thankfully, doctors can recommend safe and accessible interventions to lessen the pain. But a doctor's okay didn't stop one mom from feeling guilty. She posted...
Town Of Union, NYPosted by
SELF

Why Gabrielle Union Really Wants You to Call Your Kids’ Doctor

The biggest health issue on most of our minds for the past year and a half has, of course, been the COVID-19 pandemic. But our singular focus on the coronavirus caused many of us to deprioritize other crucial aspects of our health care, including preventive care. That’s why Gabrielle Union is calling attention to those important doctor visits you may have missed—and she’s encouraging parents especially to make kids’ routine vaccinations a priority now.
Mental HealthClickOnDetroit.com

Feeling stressed? Doctors say this can help

Everybody has been under a lot of stress lately. The changes we’ve all been going through really built up -- and they can take a toll on your mental health. Finding relief is more important to your overall health than you may realize. We spoke to the experts at Blue...
Family Relationshipshealthday.com

Teen, Parent Response Explored for Cardiomyopathy Genetic Tests

TUESDAY, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Parents with unaffected children and positive predictive cardiomyopathy genetic testing results are more likely to experience negative emotions about the results, but they have better family functioning scores, according to a study published online July 13 in Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine. Priyanka...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This When Talking, It Could Be an Early Dementia Sign, Study Says

Keeping an eye out for dementia is easier said than done. Since the onset of the disease can affect your memory and reasoning, you might miss some of the most common signs that the condition is developing. But there are some cases in which you might pick up on changes in someone else's behavior that could tip you off to something being wrong. According to research, you may even be able to spot the early signs of dementia just by talking to someone. Read on to see what conversational red flags you might want to be aware of.
Hair CareWashington Times-Herald

4 common reasons people lose their hair

Shedding a small amount of hair each day is normal. In fact, minor hair loss often is a sign that the body is growing new, healthy hair to replace old hair. But there may be cause for concern when more than 100 hairs per day are caught in the bristles of a brush or at the bottom of the shower drain.
HealthKXLY

What your urine color can tell you

A: If a person is well hydrated, the normal color of urine is a pale yellow. Someone who drinks large amounts of fluid or takes diuretics (water pills) can have almost clear-looking urine. A dark yellow color may indicate a need to increase your fluid intake. Red urine usually raises...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

If You Can't Do This Anymore, It Could Be an Early Sign of Parkinson's

Understanding the early signs of a degenerative disease can make a huge difference in your condition in the long term. If you're able to get a diagnosis early, you can address the illness sooner and potentially stave off some of its effects, or at the very least, better prepare for them. Parkinson's disease, a progressive disorder of the central nervous system that affects your movement, has a handful of key early signs to look out for. Experts say that once you notice that you're unable to do this one subtle thing, it could be a symptom of the disease. To see what you need to watch out for, read on.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by Women

About two-thirds of dementia patients are women, and after age 60, a woman has a 1 in 5 chance of developing the condition, says the Women's Alzheimer's Movement. Complicating these statistics: Women tend to focus on caring for their partners, children, grandchildren, and other family—often at the expense of their own health. Dementia is a progressive disease, and early diagnosis is key so it can be treated or slowed if possible. That's why it's important that women, and those who love them, are able to recognize the most commonly ignored or overlooked signs of dementia. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy