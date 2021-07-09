Men, the doctor will see you now and would really like to
Many of us are pondering the questions du jour: Should I return to the office? If so, when? Full-time or hybrid? But a return to work isn't the only question I hope you're asking. It's also time to return to your health care providers for essential annual exams that fell by the wayside during COVID-19. And nobody needs a bigger nudge than the men in our lives who countless studies show are less likely than women to see the doctor unless they're really sick. Even then, they might not be candid about what ails them. We check in this week with Dr. Olusola Adegoke, a family medicine practitioner in the east metro, who offers counsel on how to encourage the guys we care about to get those checkups.www.startribune.com
