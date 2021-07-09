Cancel
AOC Blames Fossil Fuel Executives for NYC Subway Flooding

By July 9, 2021 2:06 pm
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blamed fossil fuel executives on Thursday after waist-high water flooded through New York City’s subway station due to a storm. Torrential rains swept through the tri-state area, initiating floods, knocking down trees, all while slowing or preventing travel throughout the region. The inclement weather hit right before the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa, which has battered Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, as well as other East Coast states with winds clocking in at 45 mph to 65 mph.

