Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision- Wilmington

Wilmington- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday morning on eastbound Kirkwood Highway (Route 2) at Milltown Road. On July 09, 2021, at approximately 7:46 a.m., a Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on Kirkwood Highway in the right lane from the intersection of Milltown Road. A Ford Fusion was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Kirkwood Highway from the area of Woodmill Drive. For reasons unknown, its operator lost control, proceeded across the center concrete median and into the eastbound lanes of travel. The Fusion continued traveling out of control until the passenger side of the Fusion struck the front of the F-150.