FDA In Brief: FDA Issues Systems Recognition Draft Guidance
The following quote is attributed to Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response. “In order to fulfill our public health mission and enhance the safety of imported foods in a global world, we must embrace new approaches that take into account the entire supply chain and its complexity. This draft guidance addresses the FDA’s oversight of foods imported from countries covered by a Systems Recognition Arrangement, specifically adjustments to activities that include inspections, screening and sampling. It advances our New Era of Smarter Food Safety initiative and reflects our larger effort to take a risk-based approach to food safety, consistent with the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act.www.fda.gov
