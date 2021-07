Local dealership Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha is hiring! This dealership is part of the Boucher Automotive Group in the Waukesha area in Wisconsin and any job seeker who is interested in finding their future job is encouraged to check out this job opportunity. Interested parties won’t need to wait long for this job fair, as all interviews will occur July 15 and July 16 at the Boucher Chevrolet of Waukesha location at 1421 E. Moreland Blvd. The Boucher Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. It is important to note that there are multiple locations hiring, so there are plenty of opportunities for job seekers.