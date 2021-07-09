Two people file as candidates for the office of Marietta mayor

LUMBERTON — Only three people filed Friday as candidates in Robeson County’s Nov. 2 municipal elections, bringing the total to 17 since the filing period opened July 2.

Walter Powell and John F. Bare were among the three who filed. Both are seeking reelection to Marietta Town Council, which has four council seats and the mayor’s seat up for grabs.

Powell has served on the board since it was formed more than 20 years ago, the 72-year-old said. It was important to come out and file to encourage Marietta residents to vote.

“I want people to exercise their right to vote for the candidate of their choice,” he said.

Bare did not submit biographical information to The Robesonian.

The other Marietta Town Council seats up for reelection in November are occupied by council members Donna Stubbs and Thelma Williams, and Mayor Justin Oliver. They have yet to file for reelection at the Robeson County Board of Elections office, located at 800 N Walnut St. in Lumberton.

Also on Friday, Elizabeth Locklear filed seeking reelection as mayor of Rennert. In addition to the mayor’s seat, two council seats will be on November’s ballot.

Locklear also did not submit information to The Robesonian.

Three other candidates filed during the past three days.

On Wednesday, Daniel “Danny” McColl, a political newcomer and U.S. Navy veteran, filed as a candidate for a seat on the Parkton Board of Eldermen. Incumbent Tony McVicker filed for reelection to the Board on Thursday, joining incumbent Christopher Carlson and challenger Edward Lowery Jr., who filed earlier this week.

McColl submitted a statement to the Robesonian.

“As we move forward and bring new business and our community grows, I plan on maintaining a small-town atmosphere. I will throw all of my support behind our town, youth programs, and work to create more opportunities for the town’s youth. Community and unity, Parkton is a great town, I will serve to the best of my ability and prayfully represent the people of Parkton,” the statement reads.

Edward Henderson, incumbent mayor of Red Springs, filed for reelection Thursday. He will be seeking a four-year term as mayor, which was made possible after Senate Bill 125 was approved on June 16, changing the town’s charter by extending the mayoral term from two years to four years. Henderson has served two full terms as mayor and was a member of the town’s Board of Commissioners for eight years.

“This administration is already working for you and the town,” Henderson wrote in a statement submitted to The Robesonian. “We intend to continue to serve with honesty and integrity and listen to the citizens. In the beginning, we rolled up our sleeves with Hurricane Florence and we are still serving citizens with food, supplies and any way we can help the people here. We have a new company here, Serioplast. We have applied for grant funding to help upgrade Main Street, clean up our drainage system, upgrade our electrical system, for parks and recreation, and other grants. We have accomplished much and have a lot more that we can do. I would like to continue to work for you. Moving forward together!”

Henderson is the second person to file as a candidate for mayor of Red Springs. Town Commissioner Duron Burney filed for the office on July 2.

Elections for offices in Lumberton and St. Pauls have been delayed until 2022 because of state legislation and a lull in receiving federal census information needed to redraw district lines. Candidate filing dates will be determined later.

The filing period ends Friday.