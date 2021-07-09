Twenty arrests made in saturation patrol in Bakersfield

The Kern County Sheriff's Office conducted a "saturation" operation in Bakersfield this week, which led to 20 arrests on a variety of charges.



What is a Saturation Operation?



A saturation operation consists of a team of deputies maintaining a high-profile presence in a select area for a specific time period in an effort to identify criminal activity, apprehend offenders, and deter additional crime.

This week's operation took place in the area of Olive and Knudsen drives and included business parking lots, motels, apartments, and surrounding residential streets and neighborhoods.

During the operation, 20 arrests were made for a variety of offenses including weapon offenses and narcotics possession. Four citations were also given.

The KCSO also seized one firearm, narcotics and additional drug paraphernalia, currency associated with the sale of narcotics, and three stolen vehicles. One missing person was also located.

According to the KCSO, the area of Olive Drive and Knudsen Drive has become an area of high crime, ranging from lesser misdemeanor crimes to violent felonious offenses.