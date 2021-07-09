Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charles; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Northwestern Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 616 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodbridge, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, La Plata, Saint Charles, Accokeek, Bryans Road, Mason Neck, Potomac Heights, Bryantown, Pomfret, Port Tobacco Village, Marbury, Dentsville, Port Tobacco, White Plains, Ripley, Rison, Bel Alton, Pisgah, Welcome and Faulkner. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH