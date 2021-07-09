Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Big Horn, Southwestern Yellowstone by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Big Horn; Southwestern Yellowstone SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 412 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northeast of Pryor, or 16 miles south of Billings, moving southeast at 40 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fort Smith, Pryor, St. Xavier and Crow Indian Reservation.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0