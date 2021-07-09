More than 4-decade run for Village Station Restaurant has come to an end

The Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue in Lumberton has closed its doors after more than 40 years of serving customers. A local business official told The Robesonian on Friday that an announcement about the site’s future is forthcoming.

LUMBERTON — Local business and civic leaders shared words of remembrance, farewell and hope for future economic growth in the wake of an announcement that a “staple” restaurant has closed its doors after 45 years of service in the city.

Over the years, many memories have been made, meals served and events hosted at Village Station Restaurant, located at 2744 N. Roberts Ave. Restaurant owner Arnold West made the announcement July 6 on Facebook that the restaurant, which has operated in Lumberton since 1976, is closed.

“Thank You Robeson County for the memories! It was an offer I couldn’t refuse!” he wrote in the social media post.

“The Village Station is Closed to make way for advancement in our great city! God Bless!” West wrote.

Attempts by The Robesonian to get additional comments from West were not successful.

The restaurant, the site of the former Western Sizzlin, has been owned by K.M. Biggs Inc. since 2017. Jefferson Davis (J.D.) Barnes and daughter Gloria Barnes owned the former Western Sizzlin restaurant.

An announcement will be made later concerning the site’s future, said Kenny Biggs, president of K.M. Biggs Inc.

“Negotiations are still ongoing,” he said Friday.

The site’s land market value is $440,000, and the building improvement market value is $612,200, according to Robeson County Tax records. That brings the total taxable value to $1,052,200.

The building’s location near Interstate 95 exits 17, 20 and 21 is a plus for any future business operation, said Channing Jones, Robeson County’s Economic Development director.

“Those three exits are the most frequented exits in Robeson County,” he said.

Any commercial business should do well in that space because of its the location and visibility from the interstate, Jones said. He was not aware of future plans for the site.

“It’s been certainly a restaurant of choice for many families for many years,” Jones said.

Many meetings have taken place in the restaurant. One of the organizations that met there is Lumberton Rotary Club, of which Jones is a member.

“The Lumberton Rotary has been meeting there for years,” he said.

The club will move its meetings to Adelio’s Restaurant, which is located near downtown Lumberton. Jones said he is unsure if the move will be temporary or permanent.

Lumberton City Councilman Owen Thomas spoke Friday about the restaurant’s impact on the community.

“I’m sorry to see that a staple restaurant in our community is leaving,” Lumberton City Councilman Owen Thomas said Friday in a statement. “I trust that the future plans are going to bring more growth and prosperity to our community. I’m looking forward to what the future holds for Exit 20!”

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said he’s sad to see the business close, but he supports West’s decision.

“Obviously I hate to see such an iconic business leave our county but I do understand the need for future growth and more economic development opportunities,” Wilkins said Friday in a statement.

“I have eaten many meals and attended many civic meetings at this building over the last few decades. I am sure Arnold is doing what’s best for not only himself but for our county as well. I wish him continued success,” the sheriff’s statement reads in part.