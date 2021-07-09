‘We’ve got one last ride’: Miller, Chatman, Locklear sign for post-grad year with Flight 22 team

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Charlie Miller (0) takes a layup shot as teammates Jadarion Chatman (3) and Matt Locklear (11) run behind him during a game against Scotland earlier this year. The Pirates teammates will play together with the Flight 22 post-grad team next season.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton’s Charlie Miller, Jadarion Chatman and Matt Locklear aren’t just basketball teammates, but close friends.

After the three were the among the core of the Pirates’ 4A co-state championship team in 2020, then led the Pirates back to the regional final in their senior season in 2021, they’ll continue playing together next winter even after graduating this spring — the trio each signed to play for the first-year Flight 22 post-grad team.

“We’ve been playing together since we were little kids, and these last two years have been pretty good at Lumberton, but it’s going to be pretty fun this next year though,” Locklear said. “We’ve got one last ride.”

Post-grad basketball features players who have graduated from high school and are waiting an extra year before playing college basketball. They can take up to 11 hours of community college classes and will not lose a year of collegiate eligibility. The team is based in Wilmington and will play against other post-grad teams around the Southeast.

The opportunity presented itself as the Flight 22 organization, founded by Nathan Faulk, which all three have been involved with playing travel ball, established a post-grad team; it became the best option for the trio when they struggled to find collegiate opportunities due to college players being given an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, it was a weird year, but we knew that coming in with COVID and everything,” Miller said. “Seniors can come back, there’s limited scholarships, so this is route we can take to give us another year to get better, and hopefully give us some more looks for the next year.”

The post-grad season will give the players a chance to further develop their skills before their potential college careers begin in the fall of 2022.

“We just felt like we probably needed one more year of this, just so we know that we’re really ready for the college level,” Chatman said. “Everybody’s going back to college and has an extra year, so we felt like it was probably the best fit for us.”

The chance to play one more season together was a bonus for the longtime friends and teammates.

“We’ve been playing together for a long time, so it’s good,” Miller said. “We already know how each other plays and everything, so we’re looking forward to it for sure.”

“They’re really good friends; they hang out all the time, it’s not like it’s just basketball,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “Charlie and (Chatman) literally grew up together and Matt’s been one of their closest friends for years. It’s a good friendship, and they just kind of wanted to stick together and play together, and they had some other options they were considering — they were possibly going to a junior college too, if they didn’t choose this route. I think in their mind they wanted to go play together anyway one more year, no matter what route that was, but for them to be able to stay close by and be able to play ball, and it’s all pretty much expenses paid for, they’re getting a great opportunity.”

Miller had offers from UNCP and Mount Olive and all three had junior college offers; they hope to improve their options by playing post-grad basketball as more scholarships open up for the 2022-23 season.

Former UNC Pembroke head coach Ben Miller, Charlie’s father, will be on the team’s coaching staff.

“He’s been around my whole career playing basketball and he’s always been able to help out (Chatman) and Matt when they played on our team and stuff like that,” Charlie Miller said. “He goes hard at it for sure — these boys know that. He’s going to bring the best out of us, that’s just what he wants to do. I’m ready for him to get back into coaching; I know he’s been missing it, and he’s been looking forward to it too.”

Miller will also join Locklear at the East-West Basketball All-Star Game, the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association announced this week. The game, July 19 in Greensboro, matches 10 of the best high school seniors from Eastern North Carolina against 10 from the western part of the state; Locklear had already been selected for the game, and Miller was added to the roster due to an injury to another player.

“Charlie was ecstatic. He had plans to go to Dallas to play that weekend, so he canceled his flight, got his money back, and now he’s made plans and he’s rocking and rolling for the All-Star game.”