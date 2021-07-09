Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Space tourism rivalry gets extremely petty ahead of Branson’s spaceflight

By Joey Roulette
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA PR war between two billionaire-owned space companies, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, is starting to get spicy. Ever since Virgin announced it’d try to fly its founder Branson to space nine days before Bezos flies on his own rocket, Blue Origin has been on a warpath to discredit Virgin’s suborbital spaceplane, publicly attacking everything from the vehicle’s peak altitude to the size of its windows. Blue Origin’s CEO Bob Smith wished Branson well after Virgin’s announcement, but alleged he’s not really going to space — “they’re not flying above the Kármán line and it’s a very different experience.”

Richard Branson
Jeff Bezos
