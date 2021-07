Between the pandemic disruption of the last year and the wild inflation that has followed, it hasn’t been an easy time in the private brand space. While the economic environment could portend strong trends ahead for cheaper alternatives to branded goods, and trends and among retailers using private brands to differentiate themselves and drive emerging categories show no signs of letting up, private brand suppliers are hurting as commodity inflation has shot well beyond their costs. This is forcing some to pass along those expenses, even amid negotiated agreements with retail buyers. In the following interview, excerpted below, Kyle Patterson, VP of client services for leading private brand consultant Daymon, urges retailers and suppliers to focus on long-term relationships over near-term transactional pain.