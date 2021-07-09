Cancel
Summer Spotlight Series: Patterson recalls ‘interesting’ year coaching at Red Springs’ rival

By Staff report
Posted by 
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cYulv_0asV9bWZ00
Patterson

RED SPRINGS — After playing college basketball at Elizabeth City State University and coaching as a graduate assistant for two years at Grambling State, Glenn Patterson Jr. came home to coach in Robeson County; four years later, he’s taking over for his father as head boys basketball coach at Red Springs.

But while Patterson bleeds Red Devil colors, his first coaching job when he returned to Robeson County was at Red Springs’ rival as he spent one season at St. Pauls, something he recalled in the Inside Sports Summer Spotlight Series on robesonian.com.

“It was pretty interesting. My heart was at home, but I had my kids that believed in me there at St. Pauls,” Patterson said. “They put their trust in me to lead them, especially helping them develop their game. I was really trying to win — I was like ‘let’s go and beat Red Springs.’ Whatever team I’m on, that’s who I want to win.”

Part of the awkwardness of his time with the Bulldogs came as his friends and family were, naturally, still pulling for the Red Devils.

“I had my friends and family in red and black, and they’re over there going against me,” Patterson said. “It was weird, but I adapted to it for that one year and then I finally came back home.”

While Glenn Patterson Sr. is obviously the largest coaching influence Patterson Jr., he also learned from St. Pauls’ Corey Thompson in the year they spent together.

“When I was there he gave me a lot of leeway; he didn’t stand over me, he allowed me to do what I wanted to do as far as preparing the kids and helping them work on their shots, things of that nature,” Patterson said. “So I was very excited and blessed for that opportunity. Me and him are very close; we still talk weekly.”

To watch Patterson’s full interview, which includes his thoughts on the moment he was told he was becoming head coach, the difference between coaching college and high school basketball, the Red Devils’ outlook for the upcoming season, who he grew up idolizing in the game of basketball and the NBA Finals, see the video at the top of the page.

