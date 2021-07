The folks at Tesla are no strangers to innovation. Now, the company is looking to help you further integrate your Tesla into your day-to-day lifestyle. Effectively, the Tesla Powerwall is an extension of what the Palo Alto-based brand already does best: batteries. Albeit, there’s a lot more to the Powerwall than just some batteries hung on a wall. After all, if that’s all Tesla thought you needed they’d be selling duct tape and Duracells, not this.