Williamsburg County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Williamsburg by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storms pass. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Williamsburg SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM EDT At 615 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Salters to near Northern Lake Moultrie. Movement was east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Trio, Salters, Gourdin, Lane and Greeleyville.

Salters, SC
Williamsburg County, SC
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Lake Moultrie#Trio
