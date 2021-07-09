Cancel
Iowa County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iowa, Johnson, Keokuk, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iowa; Johnson; Keokuk; Washington The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Keokuk County in southeastern Iowa Southwestern Johnson County in east central Iowa Northwestern Washington County in southeastern Iowa Southeastern Iowa County in east central Iowa * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 515 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Parnell, or 13 miles south of Marengo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Wellman around 535 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Kalona and Richmond. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH

