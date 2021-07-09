Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Stoddard The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Stoddard County in southeastern Missouri East central Butler County in southeastern Missouri * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dudley, or 10 miles west of Dexter, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Stoddard and east central Butler Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH