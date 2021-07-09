Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Stoddard by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Stoddard The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Stoddard County in southeastern Missouri East central Butler County in southeastern Missouri * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dudley, or 10 miles west of Dexter, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Stoddard and east central Butler Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dudley, MO
City
Butler, MO
County
Butler County, MO
County
Stoddard County, MO
City
Dexter, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#East#Butler Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: The hunt for Haitian president's assassins

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 16 (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead when assassins armed with assault rifles stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince on July 7. Moise's assassination has stoked fears of spiraling chaos in the Western Hemisphere's poorest nation. It has also triggered an international...

Comments / 0

Community Policy