What would a show about teens be without at least one hormone- and drug-fueled rager?. In the season finale of HBO Max’s Generation (now available to stream, Spoilers ahead!), a party at Riley’s house turned into a tornado of alcohol and emotions. Not only was there a break-up (Chester and Bo!) and a make-up (Riley and Greta!!), but the cliffhangers were aplenty, as Riley stopped just short of admitting her hotel hookup to Greta, and later, a mysterious suitor arrived to cheer up a brokenhearted Chester. (Any idea of who it might be? Drop your thoughts in the Comments!