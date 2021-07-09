Flood Warning issued for Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 08:54:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning by 6 AM EDT. Target Area: Johnston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina Neuse River At Smithfield affecting Johnston County. Neuse River Near Clayton affecting Johnston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neuse River At Smithfield. * Until Sunday morning. * At 8:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 15.3 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM EDT Friday was 15.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins along the Neuse Riverwalk. Water nears the base of the holding tank at the water treatment plant. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, The Smithfield town park and the Neuse Riverwalk at the US70 bridge are flooded. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Neuse River Smithfield 15.0 15.3 Fri 8 am EDT 14.9 8.8 8.7 9.4