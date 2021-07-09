Cancel
Salinas, CA

180 grads receive diplomas at Salinas Union High School District summer graduation ceremony

By Avery Johnson
KION News Channel 5/46
 6 days ago
SUHSD
SUHSD
SUHSD
SUHSD
SUHSD
SUHSD
SUHSD
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) On Friday, the Salinas Union High School District held its 20th annual summer graduation ceremony for about 180 grads who finished their requirements during summer school.

Congratulations to all of the graduates!

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

