SUHSD

SUHSD

SUHSD

SUHSD

SUHSD

SUHSD

SUHSD

SUHSD

Click through for more pictures and videos.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) On Friday, the Salinas Union High School District held its 20th annual summer graduation ceremony for about 180 grads who finished their requirements during summer school.

Congratulations to all of the graduates!

The post 180 grads receive diplomas at Salinas Union High School District summer graduation ceremony appeared first on KION546 .